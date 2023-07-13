One of the greatest Saoirse Ronan movies is on the telly tonight

Congratulations, you’ve made it to Thursday!

This evening, the broadcaster will be airing one of our all-time favourite Saoirse Ronan films – Brooklyn.

Based on the novel by Colm Toibin, this 2015 tearjerker follows Saoirse’s character Eilis in the 1950s, as she decides to leave her native Ireland and emigrate to New York.

While settling in her new life in Brooklyn, Eilis falls for a charming Italian-American named Tony.

The pair enter into a whirlwind romance together, but when a tragedy strikes in Ireland, Eilis must suddenly go back home.

As Eilis returns to the life she left behind, she starts to second-guess her decision to emigrate. Will she choose to stay in the comfort of her hometown, or will she take the leap and return to her life with Tony?

There’s only one way to find out! With an all-star cast joining Saoirse (including the likes of Julie Walters and Domhnall Gleeson), this one is a must-watch.

Brooklyn airs tonight at 11:10pm on BBC One, so grab some popcorn and enjoy!