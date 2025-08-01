One of the greatest romantic comedies is on the telly this weekend

There’s nothing we love more than a movie night!

It’s finally the bank holiday weekend, which means that we’re more than ready to put our feet up with a few blankets, lots of snacks, and a perfect film.

These days, with the endless choice of content available, it can be almost impossible to decide which movie we are in the mood for.

Thankfully, BBC One has helped us to choose, as they are showcasing one of our all-time favourite films!

Tonight (August 1), the broadcaster will be airing a classic romantic comedy from 1989, When Harry Met Sally.

The beloved rom-com stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as university graduates Harry and Sally, who meet by chance on a lengthy road trip to New York.

During their car journey, Harry remarks that it is impossible for men and women to be friends without sexual attraction getting in the way. Sally disputes his theory, and the pair eventually go their separate ways in the big city.

Over the course of several years, Harry and Sally occasionally bump into one another, and they eventually become best friends. However, as the two become closer and closer, they begin to spark feelings for each other. In the end, will Harry’s theory be proved right?

When Harry Met Sally airs tonight on BBC One at 11:20pm.