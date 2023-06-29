One of the best teen dystopian films is on the telly tonight

We’re almost done with the working week – just one more day to go, and then we’ve got the entire weekend to relax!

Tonight, the broadcaster will be airing the first film in the dystopian series, The Maze Runner.

Based on the book by James Dashner, the 2014 film stars Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien as Thomas, a teen who loses his memory and finds himself stranded in a sprawling maze called the Glade.

Trapped with other teenage boys in the Glade, Thomas begins to realise that something isn’t right when an unexpected arrival, in the form of a teenage girl, brings an ominous message from the outside world.

Together, Thomas and his friends try to escape from the Glade and its never ending maze – but will they be able to survive the deadly journey? And how did they get into the Glade in the first place?

With a supporting cast including the likes of Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario, this thrilling flick is not to be missed!

You can catch The Maze Runner on BBC Three tonight, Thursday 29, at 8pm.