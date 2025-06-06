One of the best Hugh Grant rom-coms is airing this weekend

It’s finally Friday!

After a glorious few weeks of sunnier weather and hotter temperatures, this weekend unfortunately has plenty of rain and colder weather in the forecast.

So, while we wait for the blue skies to return, we’re looking forward to settling into a cosier weekend with some deserved relaxation.

With this in mind, BBC One is thankfully treating us this weekend by airing one of our favourite Hugh Grant films!

Credit: Universal

This Sunday, the broadcaster will be airing the 1994 hit Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Created by legendary rom-com writer, director and producer Richard Curtis, Hugh Grant stars in the lead role as Charles, an English bachelor who attends one of his friends’ weddings with the rest of his gang.

There, he meets and instantly falls for Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American guest. Despite struggling to express his feelings, Charles ends up spending the night with Carrie. When the pair eventually go their separate ways, they are convinced that they will never see each other again.

Credit: Universal

Over the next few months, Charles and Carrie weave in and out of each other’s lives, and their feelings for one another become more and more complicated. Will the stars ever align for the two of them to be together?

With an all-star cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and John Hannah, this beloved rom-com is the perfect way to pass this rainy weekend.

Four Weddings and a Funeral airs this Sunday (June 8) on BBC One at 10:30pm.