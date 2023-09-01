One of the best action thriller movies is on the telly this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and so is a new month!

We love the first day of each month – it always feels like the perfect excuse to start afresh and give ourselves some much-needed self-care.

One of our favourite ways to do this is to stick on a classic movie that we never get tired of.

Thankfully, as the weekend approaches, we have discovered an amazing movie option for you – and it’s on the telly tomorrow!

This weekend, Channel 4 will be airing one of our all-time favourite action thrillers – Taken.

Even though Taken has since been turned into a trilogy franchise, we will always argue that the first film is by far the best one.

If you have never watched Taken before, the thrilling flick stars Liam Neeson as retired CIA agent Bryan Mills, who is called back into action – but for a very personal reason.

When his daughter Kim and her best friend are abducted by human traffickers during a trip to Paris, Bryan must use every skill he has to track down the two girls.

With essentially no information on where Kim has been taken to, Bryan travels to Paris in the hopes of tracking down his missing daughter – before it’s too late.

Not only does this film feature one of the most quotable movie scenes of all time, but it is also an incredibly gripping watch. We just know you’ll love it!

Taken airs on Channel 4 tomorrow night, September 2, at 9:20pm.