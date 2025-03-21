One of our favourite romantic comedies is on the telly this weekend

We’ve finally made it to Friday!

After an intense working week, we’re more than ready to put our feet up this weekend and indulge in a few nights of self-care.

One of our favourite ways to unwind is to stick on a beloved rom-com that we’ve already rewatched a million times. Thankfully, this weekend, we won’t have to struggle to narrow down the perfect choice, as BBC One have sorted us out!

Credit: Touchstone Pictures

Tomorrow night, the broadcaster will be airing one of our all-time favourites from the modern rom-com era, The Proposal.

This hit from 2009 stars Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate, a no-nonsense editor of a publishing firm, who is suddenly threatened with deportation back to Canada when her visa expires.

In order to avoid being exiled from New York, Margaret blackmails her tortured assistant Andrew (played by Ryan Reynolds) into marrying her for a green card. While under suspicion from an immigration officer, Margaret and Ryan travel back to his native Alaska to meet his family.

Credit: Touchstone Pictures

As preparations for their unexpected wedding begin to snowball, will Andrew agree to Margaret’s vows at the altar, or will Margaret crumble under the pressure from Andrew's family?

The Proposal airs tomorrow night (Saturday, March 22) on BBC One at 10:30pm.