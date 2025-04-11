One of our favourite romantic comedies is on the telly this weekend

It’s finally the weekend!

Although the sun might be shining for now, the weather is sadly set to turn cloudier over the weekend, with even a few rain showers in the forecast.

So, as we enjoy the last of the warmer weather this evening, we’re also concerned about how we’re going to keep ourselves busy once the skies worsen again.

One of our favourite ways to pass the time on a rainy day is to watch a wonderful comfort movie. Thankfully, with this in mind, RTÉ One has got us sorted this weekend with one of our favourites!

On Sunday night (April 13), the broadcaster will be airing the beloved romantic-comedy, Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Released back in 2001, the first of four films in the franchise stars Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, a thirty-something singleton who is determined to use her New Year’s resolutions to progress in her career, improve her health, and find a sensible boyfriend.

Amid her quest for love, Bridget is reintroduced by her overbearing mother to mysterious lawyer Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth). However, the course of true love never runs smooth, as Bridget also has to try to resist the toxic charms of her boss, Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant).

As her year continues to crumble, will Bridget be able to salvage the New Year goals that she promised to herself?

Based on Helen Fielding’s bestselling novel, Bridget Jones’ Diary will air on RTÉ One on Sunday at 9:30pm.