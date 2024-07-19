One of our favourite modern rom-coms is on the telly this weekend

It’s finally the weekend!

Now that Friday evening has arrived, we’re so excited to kick back, relax and chill out for a few days.

At some point this weekend, we’re looking forward to settling on the sofa with an amazing film and a huge bowl of popcorn.

Thankfully, BBC One is showing one of our favourite modern rom-coms for us to enjoy!

Credit: Universal

This Sunday night, the broadcaster will be airing Richard Curtis’ 2019 blockbuster, Yesterday.

This adorable musical rom-com stars Himesh Patel as Jack, a struggling musician who is hugely inspired by the work of The Beatles. When he gets into a road accident during a mysterious blackout, Jack discovers that he is suddenly the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Using this to his advantage, Jack decides to pass off The Beatles’ songs as his own and immediately shoots to international stardom. However, as his huge lie begins to affect his blossoming relationship with best friend Ellie (played by Lily James), will Jack be forced to tell the world the real truth?

Credit: Universal

Written by rom-com legend Richard Curtis, Yesterday also features huge star cameos from celebrities such as James Corden and Ed Sheeran, making it the perfect movie night pick!

Yesterday will be airing on BBC One this Sunday (July 21) at 10:30pm.