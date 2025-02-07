One of our favourite 2000s rom-coms is on the telly this weekend

It’s finally the weekend!

January might (thankfully) be over for another year, but we’re still feeling the post-Christmas slump. The weather is freezing, the daylight hours are minimal, and we’re absolutely desperate for spring to arrive.

To help cheer us up during these long winter nights, we always like to rely on our favourite comfort films – in particular, we have such a soft spot for rom-coms!

Credit: MGM

Thankfully, this weekend, ITV2 has got us covered, as they have chosen to air one of our all-time faves – Legally Blonde.

The beloved 2001 film stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a popular sorority girl who is heartbroken when her boyfriend unexpectedly breaks up with her, claiming that she is not “smart” enough for his budding political career.

Determined to win him back, Elle defies the odds and manages to secure a place at Harvard University’s prestigious law school, where her ex is also studying. However, Elle’s experience at Harvard takes a disastrous turn as she is ridiculed by almost all of her peers.

Credit: MGM

Can Elle repair her relationship with Warner, and does she have what it takes to graduate as a lawyer?

Legally Blonde airs tomorrow night (Saturday, February 8) on ITV2 at 7:05pm.