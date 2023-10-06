One of our fave movie musicals is on the telly this weekend

Congratulations, you’ve made it to Friday!

The first full week of October is finally complete, and we couldn’t be more excited to chill out this weekend.

Even though the weather is set to warm up briefly again, we’re definitely in an autumnal mindset now and want nothing more than to curl up on the sofa with a blanket, a pumpkin-scented candle burning in the room, and a great film.

Luckily, we don’t have to do too much digging for great movie options this weekend, as one of our all-time favourite movie musicals is going to be airing!

On Sunday evening, ITV2 will be showcasing the sequel to a 2008 hit – Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

As fans of the beloved ABBA jukebox musical will know, this tale picks up five years after the events of the first Mamma Mia! movie.

In short, Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) is continuing on with her mother’s legacy, as she prepares to re-open Donna’s hotel with a new name: Hotel Bella Donna.

As she takes a big step forward in her life, Sophie also finds herself reminiscing about her mother’s story – graduating from Oxford, her wild summer discovering the island of Kalokairi, and welcoming her only daughter into the world.

Join Mamma Mia’s star-studded cast – which includes the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Lily James, Cher and more – as they celebrate Sophie’s new adventures and reminisce about their beloved Donna Sheridan.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will air on ITV2 this Sunday (October 8) at 6:45pm. We can’t wait to re-watch this one!