On your bike! Aldi launch mega bike accessories sale

With people soon to be returning to the office, it means we’re once again faced with that dreaded morning commute. If there’s one thing we didn’t miss about life before the pandemic, it would have to be sitting in rush hour traffic day-in and day-out.

It’s time for a change — why not put a pep in your step each day by cycling to work instead? Not only is it great for your health, but it’s also far better for the environment than driving or using public transport. Thankfully, Aldi have launched an amazing range for just the occasion.

Cyclists and bike lovers can rejoice as Aldi will have everything to suit your cycling needs with a special range of Cycling Accessory Specialbuys to their middle aisle from Sunday, September 19.

Whether you’re just a beginner or seasoned cyclist, Aldi has got you covered! For those of you on a budget, looking for some handy little accessories which will make the world of difference, Aldi have a selection of cycling must-haves for just €5.

Choose from a Water Bottle, a handy Multi Tool Set, your standard Mobile Phone Holder or of course the essential Bike Pump for all of your on-the-go cycling needs.

For just €8.99, cyclists can pick up a nifty rear left/right indicator light, featuring a flashing yellow LED arrow, red LEDs, 2 light settings and a chargeable USB cable. The remote can be adjusted on your handlebars so each press of a button is made simple, making city cycling a breeze!

If you’re looking to splurge then you simply must check out their amazing Front Bike Light and Digital Camera (RRP €119.99). This high-tech gadget is the ideal addition to your cycling safety, with high-performance 1/4-inch CMOS sensor for strong dynamic performance. Full HD 1920 x 1080p @30fsp catches the wildest cycling adventures through its 4G aspheric lens and displays a crystal-clear video recording with a 120-degree field of view, even in the dark thanks to its bright flashlight.

Additionally, Aldi have some fantastic weatherproof clothing and accessories to ensure you have everything you need to cycle through the seasons.

All of these products and more are on sale across all 148 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, September 19 while stocks last.