On the lash this Paddy’s? Here’s the cheapest pint of Guinness in Dublin

Ah, St Patricks Day – the one day a year being raucously drunk is a national right of passage.

If you're felling particularly patriotic, you may want to indulge in a creamy pint of Guinness for the day that's in it, but with Dublin pubs charging through the nose for the traditional beverage, the hunt to award the accolade for the cheapest pint of Guinness began.

The Sweatershop made it their mission to uncovered the cheapest and most expensive pubs in Dublin for St. Patricks Day:

The Snug, situated on Stephen’s Street Upper, has been hailed as the cheapest pint of Guiness in Dublin – and fair play to them for keeping their price under the four quid mark.

The cheapest pubs in Dublin

The Snug Bar €3.70

The Portobello €4.00

The Auld Triangle €4.00

Downey's (Cabra) €4.00

The Lark Inn €4.10

Dicey Reillys Bar €4.20

The Yacht Public House €4.20

Kavanagh's (Stoneybatter) €4.20

The Bridge Tavern €4.20

The Clock €4.20

The most expensive spots to pull a pint of the black shtuff have also been surveyed.

Unsurprisingly, the top five most expensive pints can be found in tourist mecca Temple Bar.

The priciest pint comes in at almost seven quid, double the cost of the cheapest pint.

The most expensive pubs in Dublin:

The Temple Bar – €6.90

The Vathouse Bar of Temple Bar- €6.80

Oliver St. John Gogarty – €6.50

Fitzsimons Temple Bar – €6.50

Auld Dubliner – €6.50

Café en Seine – €6.30

The Church – €6.15

Buskers Bar – €6.00

The Quays Bar & Restaurant – €5.90

The Jar – €5.90