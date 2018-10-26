OMG: Emma Kehoe launches new edit with dresses.ie

Emma Kehoe is has her own edit with dresses.ie, and we are so excited.

The fashion blogger shared the news on her Instagram this morning.

“IT’S FINALLY ARRIVED!!!!” she announced.

“The EmmaKEdit with dresses.ie has launched today!

“I couldn’t be more excited, nervous, happy & grateful to have done this with an amazing bunch of people and the lovely support from you all.”

“To think that posting my outfits & what I wear daily would get me my own edit. I’m beyond grateful and sooo super excited for you all to see.”

The collection has launched this morning, so you can be the first to snag a fab piece.

“ITS LIVE! Everything you need to nail this season's hottest trends from wild animal print to party essentials, all selected by our #OOTD queen Emma Kehoe!” shared dresses.ie.

The Emma Edit has some amazing dresses, whether it's for sophisticated day wear or flashy nights out.

Here are some of our favourite pieces:

To see the whole collection and start shopping now, go to the website.

The fashion goddess really knows her stuff.