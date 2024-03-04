Olly Murs & wife Amelia give glimpse into unique baby shower

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia have celebrated ahead of the birth of their first child with a unique-themed baby shower.

The Troublemaker singer and his wife announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their first child together back in December.

As they prepare to become parents, the couple have organised a baby shower for themselves with a one-of-a-kind theme, and have shared an insight into the special day on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Olly unveiled a selection of photos from the monumental day to his 4.7M followers, revealing that the theme was based on fan-favourite bakery, Greggs.

The snaps show a food truck decorated in the classic blue and yellow Greggs branding with a ‘Preggs’ sign above the van.

From the decor and personalised food packaging to the pastries and baked goods, Olly pulled out all the stops for this Greggs-themed celebration.

The 39-year-old, who is pictured wearing a hilarious sausage roll costume, captioned the post, “When Greggs do Baby Showers”.

Amelia, who is now in her third trimester, also shared pictures from the party to her 126K Instagram followers and wrote, “One word… iconic”.

“Thanks to my sis in law, hubs and of course @greggs_official for the ultimate baby shower surprise”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share their delight over the baby shower photos.

JLS singer JB Gill penned, “Hahaha this is brilliant!!”. “This is absolutely bloody brilliant”, said radio presenter Lucy Horobin.

Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley Louise James added, “This is iconic”.

Olly also commented on his wife’s post to say, “Sausage Bean Cheese melt on [tap] was unreal babe! I wasn’t suppose to be at baby shower, it’s the rules but today was an exception”.

Olly and Amelia tied the knot in July 2023 and celebrated their big day surrounded by their loved ones at ‘Murs-fest’.

They went on to announce that they’re expecting their first child together at the beginning of December with a sweet photo of Olly excitedly pointing towards Amelia's blossoming baby bump.