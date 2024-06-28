Olly Murs shares candid update on fatherhood experience

Olly Murs has been sharing an update on his fatherhood experience.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer announced on April 17 that his wife Amelia had given birth to their first child.

Olly and Amelia revealed that they had a baby girl named Madison and now, Murs has opened up about being a dad.

While answering a Q&A on his Instagram Stories from some of his 4.7M Instagram followers, the 40-year-old was asked, “How’s fatherhood?”.

Olly replied by admitting, “It’s been amazing, it really has. It’s like, blew my mind. You know, most days I just look at her and think, ‘Oh my God Amelia, we made this’. She’s just gorgeous”.

Sharing an insight into juggling being on tour with Take That and visiting Madison at home with Amelia, Olly went on to say, “Obviously, I’ve been limited on my time at home but every time I’m there – now, she’s just started to smile”.

“She’s starting to interact with me and she’s only coming up to 11 weeks old but I’m loving it”.

Another fan then asked the former X-Factor star, “How did you and amelia decide on madi’s name?”.

With a smile, Olly explained, “So, a friend of mine, James Madison, plays for Spurs and I’ve always loved his name. Loved the name Madison and I actually really, really loved it for a boy”.

“So I put it down on our names list and I said to Amelia, ‘I’ve got this name, I think it’ll be really nice for a boy or a girl, preferably a boy, Madison’. And Amelia was like, ‘No, no, no, no, not for a boy but definitely for a girl’”.

Murs then confessed, “We put it on our list and when Madison was born, we were like, ‘She’s a Madi’. So there it is, that’s our story”.

Olly and Amelia announced the birth of their bundle of joy by unveiling a sweet snap of the family-of-three leaving the hospital together.

The new parents captioned the adorable post, “Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x”.