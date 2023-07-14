Olly Murs ‘set to marry’ Amelia Tank this weekend at ‘Murs Fest’

Wedding bells are ringing for Olly Murs!

The former X Factor star is reportedly set to marry his fiancée Amelia Tank this weekend, 13 months after getting engaged.

It is believed that the couple will be marking their wedding on Essex's Osea Island this weekend, for a two-day, festival-themed celebration.

The island, which is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda, has been abuzz with preparations today for the couple’s nuptials.

Credit: Olly Murs Instagram

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, it looks as though Osea Island has already been thoroughly decked out for the lavish occasion.

Most notably, a huge outdoor stage has been set up for artists to perform the night before the couple's big day, with the words ‘Murs Fest’ penned at the top of the tent.

An extensive marquee has also arrived on the island, with stunning decorations such as glass chandaliers already set up inside.

To keep with the festival theme, a orange-striped merry-go-round has been pitched onto the island, which we’re certain the guests will enjoy!

Credit: Amelia Tank Instagram

Olly and Amelia first met through Instagram in 2019. The pair hit it off, but it wasn’t until the following year that they decided to go public with their romance.

The Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker popped the question to the bodybuilder on June 4 of last year, and the lovebirds chose to announce their engagement a few days later.

Both Olly and Amelia subsequently enjoyed fun-filled stag and hen parties last month, with the bride-to-be choosing to jet off to Marbella for her celebrations.

Credit: Amelia Tank Instagram

In an interview with The Mirror last week, The Voice judge admitted that he had become obsessed with wedding planning.

“I'm a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I'd be the opposite. I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get rid of that, change that, move that,’” Olly exclaimed.

“I didn't know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I'm reincarnated, I'm coming back as a florist,” he joked.