Olly Murs finally shares first details about his lavish wedding

Olly Murs has finally opened up about his recent wedding!

The former X Factor star tied the knot with his partner Amelia Tank on the weekend of July 15.

Before their wedding, it was reported that the couple were set to enjoy a three-day celebration, with a festival-style wedding reception on the luxurious Osea Island.

Now, just over a week after their nuptials, the happy couple have shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets about their big day.

In an interview with Hello!, Olly opened up about how their guests at ‘Murs Fest’ made the celebrations special.

"I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love," the 39-year-old gushed.

The guest list included the likes of former TOWIE star Mark Wright and singer Craig David, who went on to perform for the guests.

"People were asking me why I didn’t get Wrighty [Mark] to DJ as he’s a really good friend of mine, but I didn’t want him to have to work. I wanted him to enjoy the day as my mate – and he had a belting time,” Olly teased.

Speaking about the ceremony itself, the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker confessed that it was an emotional affair.

"I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly admitted. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

New bride Amelia also explained how her 91-year-old grandfather got involved in the ceremony.

"When we got engaged, my grandad was in Cornwall with us. He grabbed my shoulder and recited: ‘Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?’ I asked him to read it at the wedding because it was such a special moment,” she detailed.

Olly and Amelia first met through Instagram in 2019, and went public with their relationship in 2020. The pair later got engaged on June 4 of last year.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!