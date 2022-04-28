Olivia Wilde served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis live on stage

Director and actress Olivia Wilde was reportedly served custody papers while giving a speech live on stage at CinemaCon.

The mum-of-two was handed a brown envelope marked ‘Personal and Confidential’ while on stage talking about her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her boyfriend Harry Styles.

Initially Wilde thought the envelope contained a script for her to read, asking, “This is for me? Is this a script? Ok got it. Thank you.” as reported by Page Six. After opening the envelope, Olivia controlled her composure and continued to address the crowd.

It was then reported by Deadline that the envelope contained child custody documents pertaining to the two children she shares with ex-fiancé and fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source claimed.

However, according to an insider who spoke to Variety, Sudiekis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Olivia and Jason ended their nine-year relationship in November 2020. The pair share two children together, an eight-year-old son named Otis and a five-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Just two months after it was announced that Wilde and Sudeikis had parted ways, it was reported that the Booksmart director had started dating famed British singer Harry Styles, who she first got to kow while filming Don’t Worry Darling.