Olivia Munn reveals she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer

Olivia Munn has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The New Girl actress shared the news on social media, where she explained the diagnosis occurred last year and she has undergone multiple surgeries since.

In a lengthy statement shared online, Olivia admitted she hopes by sharing her diagnosis ‘others will find comfort’.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia unveiled photos of herself at the hospital and captioned the post, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey”,

Within the selection of pictures, Munn penned a message explaining her ‘aggressive, fast moving’ cancer.

The 43-year-old wrote, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be more proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene)”.

“My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. The same winter I also had a negative mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer”.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined”.

The Predator actress continued, “Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled my emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded”.

“I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private”.

Olivia went on to admit that she needed to “catch her breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing”.

Munn then explained her OBGYN ‘decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score’, meaning she caught the cancer earlier than if she had just gone to her next scheduled mammogram in a year’s time.

She admitted, “The fact she did saved my life”.

After an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy, it was discovered that Olivia had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

“Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer. 30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next”.

Olivia went on to say, 'I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.

“I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect”.

“For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes”.

“Thank you to the friends who've had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who have had breast cancer for guiding me through some fo my most uncertain and overwhelming months”.

The Ride Along 2 star then thanked her nurses, patient coordinators, surgical oncologist, reconstructive surgeon, oncologist and OBGYN.