Olivia Munn reveals mother’s cancer diagnosis two years after her own

Olivia Munn has announced her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, two years after she was also diagnosed with the disease.

In April 2023, The Newsroom actress Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer and subsequently underwent numerous surgeries, including a double mastectomy. Olivia – who shares two children with her husband John Mulaney – chose not to make her diagnosis public until March of last year.

Now, over a year on from sharing her diagnosis, Olivia has confirmed that her mother Kim also has breast cancer.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of her mother undergoing chemotherapy, as well as a video of the moment she ‘rang the bell’, signalling the end of her treatment.

In a lengthy statement, Olivia went on to give an insight into her mother’s cancer journey.

“After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test. My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear but because of that high score I insisted she get an MRI,” she recalled.

“Shortly after that MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer. She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall,” Olivia announced.

“I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there's something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking,” the mother-of-two admitted.

“I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break. It's no small feat to realise you can't do it for them,” she penned.

“I want to say how proud I am of my mom. She's handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner- she's insane.),” Olivia added.

Many of Olivia’s fans have since commented their well-wishes, with one writing: “Sending you and your mom lots of love.”

“Such absolutely strong inspiring women. Wishing Miss Kim all the best in her recovery,” another replied.