Olivia Bowen shares snaps from ‘last getaway’ before baby arrives

Former Love Island star Olivia Bowen has been enjoying a little ‘babymoon’ getaway at a luxurious spa and hotel with hubby Alex before they welcome their first child together.

Olivia shared snaps from their trip to her 2.9M Instagram followers with the caption, “Our very last little getaway just the two of us earth side. The last video kills me, we always wanted to try this- my laugh is just not ok”.

The 28-year-old is referring to a funny clip of Alex eating duck pancakes in a unique way that has been trending on social media for quite some time.

Other photos in the post include Olivia enjoying time in the pool while cradling her baby bump, the couple posing in a restaurant and an impressive looking garden belonging to Grantley House, the location on the pair’s getaway.

Fans of the mum-to-be headed to the comments to share kind words with Olivia ahead of her birth. One wrote, “Absolutely loved watching your pregnancy journey! I wish you a safe and happy labour”.

A second fan penned, “Hope you’ve had the loveliest time!! Special moments pending”.

Credit: Instagram

“The pair of you are just beautiful, you are going to be lovely parents xxx”, added another follower, with a fourth saying, “You are stunning xxxx and so close to meeting bubba!”.

Olivia also shared clips to her Instagram story of the lavish suite the couple stayed in, which included its own living area, bar, piano, and gorgeous views of the hotel's enormous gardens.

Bowen announced that she and Alex were expecting their first child together on New Year’s Day with a cute snap featuring baby boots, polaroids of Alex kissing Olivia’s growing bump and a little baby grow.

She captioned the post, “Happy New… Baby Bowen”.

As Olivia’s due-date nears closer, she continues to keep her followers updated on her journey to becoming a mum as she has been doing throughout her entire pregnancy.