Olivia Bowen reveals why she doesn’t want to fall pregnant again

Olivia Bowen has revealed that she doesn’t intend to welcome another child in the future.

In February, the former Love Island finalist announced her pregnancy with her second child. Olivia and her husband, Alex Bowen, are already parents to their two-year-old son Abel.

Then, in March, the reality star revealed that she had been expecting twins, but tragically lost one due to Vanishing Twin Syndrome. One of her unborn twins had grown at a much faster rate than the other, which eventually resulted in the loss.

Now, as she prepares to welcome her baby daughter into the world, Olivia has been reflecting on her pregnancy so far.

Speaking to OK!, the 30-year-old shared that the parents-to-be felt “blindsided” by the loss of their unborn twin.

“As you can imagine, we felt blindsided. I first of all, didn't expect to have twins and then I really didn't expect to lose one. It's weird because I was so worried and so anxious about having twins because we don't have the best success rate of twins in our family history,” she explained.

“So, I was already really nervous and then for it to happen, it was just… all my fears came true. It was just a really hard thing to navigate,” she admitted.

Olivia then went on to note how her baby loss made her more concerned about the possibility of losing her unborn daughter.

“It just felt like every day was touch and go, even though it probably wasn't. I was probably fine. For a good couple of months, I just had a fear that I would lose her as well,” she detailed.

Looking back on her pregnancy, Olivia later confirmed that she isn’t planning on welcoming any more children with Alex in the future.

“I’m trying to soak it all in because I know I won’t do this again,” she revealed, adding: “Like that part of my life is over.”

Olivia and Alex announced their pregnancy on February 6, writing at the time: “A moment, a love – baby no2 – we’re waiting for you.”