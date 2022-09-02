Olivia Bowen posts clip of son saying why she’s ‘obsessed’ with him

Former Love Island runner-up Olivia Bowen welcomed her son Abel into the world almost three months ago and has now shared the most wholesome video ever of the tot as she prepares for him to turn three months old.

Olivia shared the clip to her 3M Instagram followers this morning of her making her little one giggle uncontrollably. She captioned the post, “Is there anything more wholesome than a laugh from a baby. It’s the little hand on the face that does me”.

“My little baby boy. How am I so obsessed with you? Cannot believe it’s nearly been 3 months since he arrived!”.

Celeb pals of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to agree that a baby’s laugh is the cutest thing ever.

The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “The best noise ever”, while her co-star Lauren Pope penned, “Just the best”. “The best”, added celebrity make-up artist Anna Lingis.

Many fans of the 28-year-old also rushed to the comments of the post to compliment baby Abel. One fan said, “Beautiful baby boy. It’s the best feeling”.

“Awww he is absolutely adorable!! The way his hand is on your face. I really hope you guys are so well xxx”, penned a second fan. Another added, “You both look so happy, beautiful baby xxx”.

Olivia and her husband Alex, who she came second place with in Love Island, welcomed the birth of their son in June of this year. After his birth, the couple had originally kept his face off social media.

Olivia explained why on her Instagram Stories at the time, “I would absolutely love to share him on here but I think I’m so protective at the moment”.

“It might change, like it’s such early days and he’s blooming three weeks old. Who knows how we’re gonna feel in however long”.