Olivia Attwood shares details on wedding dress she designed herself

Olivia Attwood has shared an insight into her wedding plans as she prepares to tie the knot with her beau Bradley Dack.

The former Love Island star has spoken out about her wedding which is finally taking place this summer after having to cancel it twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to OK! about organising her big day, Olivia revealed the couple have drastically reduced their guest list and she opened up about designing her own dream wedding dress.

The 31-year-old explained, “I think the wedding we are going ahead with this summer is much more true to who I am and who Brad is, and it reflects our personalities a lot more”.

“We’ve stood our ground, we’ve reduced the guest list quite drastically and I feel way better about it. That’s one of the good things that has come with having to rearrange the wedding a couple of times!”.

“We’ve actually had a chance to take a step back and go, ‘Hold on, are we inviting these people because we’re trying to keep everyone happy, or because we really want to?’”.

When opening up about her gown for the big day, Olivia revealed she hasn’t seen any other bride in a similar dress.

“It’s very true to my personal style. I’ve not seen anyone do a dress like this. I’m really pleased as I designed it three years ago”.

“My fear was that I’d see someone using a similar fabric. I would have been so gutted. But I can confidently say I haven’t seen anyone with a dress similar. So I’m really pleased with it”.

The location of Olivia and Bradely’s wedding has been kept under wraps, but Attwood revealed one small detail about the setting. “It’s the first wedding the venue has ever done, so it’s top secret”.

Just last week the former I'm a Celeb star revealed her new series Olivia Marries Her Match would be airing soon and will show the couple on the lead up to their big day.

Olivia and her footballer fiancé first met back in 2015. Bradley then got down on one knee while the pair were on holiday in Dubai in 2019.