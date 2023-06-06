SHEmazing!
Olivia Attwood reveals first glimpse of wedding to Bradley Dack

by

Olivia Attwood is officially a wife!

The former Love Island star has confirmed that she is now married to her longtime partner Bradley Dack.

On Friday, Olivia teased that she and her fiancé were due to walk down the aisle the following day. Now, the reality star has finally treated her fans to a first glimpse of her big day!

Taking to Instagram last night, Olivia decided to share four stunning snapshots from her wedding. The first three showcase the newlyweds sharing a loving embrace, while the fourth is a mesmerising black-and-white shot of the couple, showing Olivia’s breathtaking veil flowing behind her.

Credit: Olivia Attwood Instagram

The 32-year-old bride looked stunning in a crocheted gown, with a halter neck, a backless feature and wispy long sleeves. 

In the caption of her post, Olivia simply penned to her 2M followers: “London, 03.06.23,” alongside a tulip emoji.

Many have since taken to Olivia’s comments section to congratulate her and Bradley on their nuptials.

“Huge congratulations, you look beautiful,” replied former TOWIE star Billie Faiers.

Credit: Olivia Attwood Instagram

“Congratulations. So amazing,” wrote former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague.

“CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL, such gorgeous piccies,” added Montana Brown, who starred alongside Olivia during the third season of Love Island in 2017.

Olivia and Bradley first met, according to Olivia’s Instagram feed on Friday, “in Libertine (nightclub) about 8 years ago.”

As they met prior to Olivia’s stint on Love Island, the pair began to date on and off for several months. 

Credit: Olivia Attwood Instagram

After confirming the end of her relationship with co-star Chris Hughes in March 2018, Olivia found love once again with Bradley. Following a brief breakup in 2019, the couple announced their engagement in October of that same year.

Olivia and Bradley were originally supposed to tie the knot in Portugal in 2020, but their plans had to be scrapped as a result of the Covid pandemic. After delaying their nuptials two more times, the pair have finally managed to have their dream wedding.

Congratulations to Olivia and Bradley!

