Olivia Attwood explains why she doesn’t want kids at her wedding

Olivia Attwood has shared her opinion on having children at weddings as she prepares to marry her fiancé Bradley Dack.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast with former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, Olivia jokingly compared having children at a wedding to Jurassic Park.

The former Love Island star explained, “Kids at a wedding for me is absolutely unacceptable”, to which Jamie replied, I agree”, as he is also planning on marrying his fiancée Sophie Habboo soon.

“Even if I had my own children, I wouldn’t invite them”, she joked.

“I haven’t got a baby yet, so I don’t know that love that they talk about, but when I see the bride with like, this little thing hanging off her dress, its little grubby hands, I’m like ‘What the f***?’”.

Olivia continued, “You’re in a Vera Wang silk dress, you put your little grubby, chicken-finger hands all over it…no way”. 

“Can you imagine when you’re doing the vows and you hear like ‘Aahhhhh!’ Jurassic Park. I’d be like ‘shut the f*** up”.

Fans of Olivia’s headed to the comments of Jamie’s latest Instagram post, where he shows a clip from Attwood’s podcast segment about weddings, to share their opinion on what she said, with many agreeing.

One fan wrote, “It is soo much less stress not having kids haha”, while a second penned, “Why should anyone get offended so many people don’t want kids at their wedding!”.

“Your wedding your choice, people shouldn’t have an opinion on what you should do on your own wedding day, that you are paying for!”, added another follower.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

While other Instagram users didn’t agree with Olivia’s opinion and said they’d rather have their children present, she commented under the post herself, reassuring them that she was only joking, “LOLOLOLOL (Guys please stop getting offended- it’s meant to be a bit of a joke)”.

Laing also left a message that read, “I found it very funny”.

Olivia and her fiancé Bradley met in 2015 and went on to get engaged in 2019 while on holiday in Dubai. 

Attwood previously revealed the pair had to postpone their wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions and are now planning a more scaled-down ceremony and celebration. 

