Olivia Attwood explains how Love Island stint led to her marriage

Olivia Attwood has explained the reason why she credits Love Island for her relationship with her husband.

The reality star initially shot to fame in 2017, when she starred in the third series of ITV’s Love Island. Olivia later finished the show in third place with her then-partner Chris Hughes, but the pair went on to split in 2018.

Prior to her time on Love Island, Olivia had been dating her now-husband, footballer Bradley Dack. However, the couple ended their romance before the series began, and Olivia subsequently chose to join the cast of Love Island.

Now, almost two years into her marriage, Olivia has admitted the reason why Love Island ultimately led her to tie the knot with Bradley.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, the 33-year-old reflected on how the hit reality series sparked their rekindling.

“If I hadn't gone on Love Island, I don't think we would be together. We had to pull away for us to both get perspective,” Olivia confessed.

“Brad is the first male, dating relationship I've had where he has his own thing, his own job, his own goals and I have mine and he wants me to have them,” she praised further.

Olivia then went on to explain that she had previously had multiple offers from Love Island producers, before she accepted the opportunity in 2017.

“I'd turned Love Island down twice for boyfriends. I had a bit of a come to Jesus moment where I said, ‘What are you doing? You have to go and do something,’” she recalled.

“The easier thing would be to just stay here again and argue with this guy I'm seeing about why he's not treating me right,” Olivia concluded.

Olivia’s comments came as she recently revealed that she feels “scared” to start a family with Bradley.

Speaking on her own podcast, So Wrong It’s Right, last August, she stated: “I feel like if it happened, I’d be happy. People have this misconception that I hate children but that’s not true at all – I wouldn’t mind owning one myself one day! – but I’m just scared.”