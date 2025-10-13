Olivia Attwood confesses ‘marriage is hard’ with husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has confessed that her “marriage is hard”, amid continued speculations about her relationship.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023.

Now, as rumours continue about the state of her marriage, Olivia has chosen to share an update on her partnership with Bradley.

Yesterday (October 12), the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories and invited her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan addressed Bradley’s lack of appearance on Olivia’s social media, as they asked: “Where the helly is Brad?”

In her response, Olivia went on to admit a candid revelation about her marriage.

“He's alive I swear. Ten years of us. A lot has changed. Marriage is frikinnn hard (no one wants to say that part out loud) and I'm just not a faker,” the reality star penned.

“I'm not posting pictures if they don't reflect our reality. We are doing our thing and if there are any more updates you will be the first to know,” she stated further.

Olivia’s latest confession about her marriage comes a few weeks after she faced split speculations with Bradley.

Last month, romance rumours were sparked between Olivia and fellow reality star Pete Wicks, when they were spotted looking cosy at a yacht party in Ibiza.

Speaking to MailOnline afterwards, the TV star confessed that her marriage has been struggling this year.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time,” Olivia explained.

“There are things on his side which haven't been great, there's a mix of things. I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It's really easy to pretend you're perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper,” she noted.

Referring to the yacht party, Olivia added: “I get why Brad didn't like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes. But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn't like it either.”