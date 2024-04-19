Olivia Attwood confesses marriage has been ‘really hard’

Olivia Attwood has shared a candid glimpse into her marriage with Bradley Dack.

After having an on-off relationship since 2015, the former Love Island star and the Sunderland footballer tied the knot in June of last year.

Now, as she prepares to mark her first wedding anniversary later this year, Olivia has opened up about her first 10 months of marriage.

In an interview with OK!, the 32-year-old was quizzed on how she has been finding married life.

"I'm going to be really honest, it's been one of the hardest years for me and Brad since we've been together,” she admitted.

"We were married and then Brad moved to Sunderland and I'm in London. When you get married, you expect to be in a honeymoon stage, but we ended up living at other ends of the country, and with Brad's football schedule, he gets very few days off, and with my filming, I rarely get any days off,” she explained.

"But we had a really big talk the other night because it's coming to the end of the [football] season and he said to me, 'We've done it. It's been really hard, but we have done it', and I think so many people can relate to this, so that's why I don't shy away from talking about it,” Olivia shared, adding teasingly: ‘We've got the rest of our lives to be together, and we'll probably be wishing we had more space again!"

Elsewhere in her interview, the reality star was asked if she hopes to become a mum.

"To be honest, we talk about it all the time. It's probably one of the biggest misconceptions about me that I don't like children or don't ever want to have them, but it's not the case at all," Olivia admitted.

"It's more that I just don't see that gap right now – my career is so busy, and if I were to have a baby right now, something would have to give, but Brad understands that,” she concluded.