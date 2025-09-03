Olivia Attwood breaks silence on rumours about her marriage

Olivia Attwood has addressed speculation about her marriage.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023. The couple have been in a relationship since 2018, and announced their engagement in October of the following year.

In recent days, speculation has been mounting that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks. Last week, rumours were sparked between Olivia and her friend and fellow reality star Pete Wicks, when they were spotted looking cosy at a yacht party in Ibiza. Olivia was also spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

Now, a few days on from the speculation, Olivia has chosen to speak out about the matter.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories and penned a statement, implying that she has limited her friendships over fears that they will leak stories about her to the media.

“So grateful for my small circle that gets smaller the longer I am in this industry – the ones who don't feed the press with false narratives,” Olivia wrote, hinting that she is still happily married to Bradley.

“Andddd I do hate to be proven wrong especially when lots of people tried to warn you. But you live and learn I guesssssssss..” she continued.

Olivia went on to confirm that her fanbase can expect a more detailed explanation soon.

“We can chat about what's been going on soon – I know you have questions but just not this week because in case you haven’t noticed I’m kinda busy,” she added.

In March of this year, Olivia revealed the reason why she thinks her stint on Love Island led to her relationship with Bradley.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, the reality star recalled that she had briefly dated Bradley before she joined Love Island in 2017.

“If I hadn't gone on Love Island, I don't think we would be together. We had to pull away for us to both get perspective,” Olivia stated at the time.

“Brad is the first male, dating relationship I've had where he has his own thing, his own job, his own goals and I have mine and he wants me to have them,” she praised further.