Olivia Attwood admits her marriage to Bradley Dack is ‘challenging’

Olivia Attwood has directly addressed recent speculation about her marriage for the first time.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023.

In recent days, speculation has been mounting that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks. Last week, romance rumours were sparked between Olivia and fellow reality star Pete Wicks, when they were spotted looking cosy at a yacht party in Ibiza.

Now, Olivia has addressed the situation directly and revealed Bradley’s reaction to the paparazzi photos.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 34-year-old confessed that the pair have been struggling with their marriage this year.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time,” Olivia admitted.

“It's the boring side of being an adult in a long term relationship, we constantly have to work at it and that's just the truth. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times,” she continued.

“There are things on his side which haven't been great, there's a mix of things. I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It's really easy to pretend you're perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper,” she stated.

The reality star then went on to recall Bradley’s reaction to her photos with Pete.

“I get why Brad didn't like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes. But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn't like it either,” Olivia detailed.

“I completely understand why he was a bit miffed but it was never as deep as anyone made out. People were like, ‘Oh my God, they're getting a divorce because Pete hugged her’ but that's not the case. Also, Pete is hugging me, I was just there!” she exclaimed.

Confirming that the scandal has now “blown over” with Bradley, Olivia added: “We are trying to plan how we can spend some time together, which would be nice. We're back to normal life.”