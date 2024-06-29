O’Hara’s of Foxford introduces the new ‘Baker 51’ artisan sourdough range

O’Hara’s of Foxford, the Mayo bakery owned and run by the O’Hara family since 1951, which already boasts an impressive range of over 140 breads and cakes, has announced the launch of an exciting new brand, Baker 51.

Baker 51 is designed to deliver artisan quality, using locally sourced ingredients and innovative baking methods, through the convenience of supermarket shopping. The brand launches with a delicious sourdough loaf, created by the team in O’Hara’s to provide bread-lovers with the sought-after rustic flavour and texture of the artisan sourdough loaf that can be enjoyed straight from your store-cupboard.

O`Hara’s have harnessed the natural wild yeasts and bacteria in the air of rural Mayo to create the unique starter culture for this sourdough range. Unlike commercial yeast, these organisms are much slower acting and require a 48hr fermentation process to raise the bread. It is this time and ‘of Mayo’ starter culture which produces such outstanding taste, delivering a pleasant lactic sourness with a softer texture, making it unique to other sourdough breads on the market.

The unique ingredients, fermentation process and commitment to quality, which stays true to O’Hara’s of Foxford original ethos of ‘Care in the Making, and Care in the Baking’, has resulted in this versatile Baker 51 range which includes three sourdough varieties: Traditional Sourdough Vienna; Traditional Sourdough Cob; Malted Grain Sourdough Cob, as well as a delicious Baker 51 Fruit Loaf.

Baker 51 represents a new chapter in O’Hara of Foxford’s wonderful story. In 1951 following a surprise win in the sweepstakes, Michael and Maureen O’Hara bought a bread oven and started the local bakery with the dream of securing the future of the family. 73 years later the company employs over 180 people in Co. Mayo, many of whom are O’Hara’s, making it one of the largest employers in the county and the largest in the town.

Julie O’Hara, Brand Manager, O’Hara’s of Foxford, commented:

“We are so delighted to see such positive customer reactions to the Baker 51 Sourdough range. We have spent months perfecting the recipe and getting the products just right. Sourdough has continued to grow in popularity, and we knew that a high-quality, store-cupboard friendly sourdough would be a hit, whether it’s for a slice of toast in the morning, picnics, brunch or an evening toastie, a fresh slice of sourdough will always deliver. Michael and Maureen have achieved so much with the O’Hara’s of Foxford brand to date and we’re honoured to be steering the business into the next chapter. We’ve lots of exciting plans for further additions to the Baker 51 range and other projects in the future.”

O’Hara’s of Foxford range of breads and cakes are available in supermarkets and independent retailers throughout the country.

Baker 51 Sourdough White Cob: 600g, RRP €3.75

Baker 51 Sourdough Malted Cob: 600g, RRP €3.85

Baker 51 Sourdough Vienna: 600g, RRP €3.75

Baker 51 Small Batch Fruit Loaf: 490g, RRP €3.80

www.oharasoffoxford.com.