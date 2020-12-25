Oh wow! These celebs have the BEST Christmas Trees

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and all that jazz. One of our absolute favourite parts about the holiday season is the iconic Christmas tree. There’s just something so magical about going to pick it out, making sure to choose the right one, then bringing it home again and decorating it with all of your well-used and much-loved decorations and fairy lights.

Of course no Christmas-tree-decorating experience would be complete without at least one argument or two about whether the tree is tall enough or not, the lights aren’t hanging right or the baubles are too clustered together. But that’s the fun of it.

Let’s face it though, nobody does festive decorating better than some of our beloved celebs.

That’s why we’ve put together this small list of some of our favourite celebrity Christmas trees from this year.

Mrs. Hinch

instagram.com/mrshinchhome

Mrs. Hinch shared the sweetest photo of her Christmas tree this year, with her little one-year-old Ron and her dog Henry sitting proudly on either side. “Here’s to 2021 , let a new, much brighter chapter begin,” she wrote alongside this heartfelt post.

Stacey Solomon

instagram.com/staceysolomon

We’re not sure how she did it, but Stacey actually managed to take a beautiful family photo in front of her glorious tree, with everyone wearing matching Christmas pyjamas, while both looking and smiling at the camera. We must say, we’re impressed.

Kim Kardashian

instagram.com/kimkardashian

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared a magical clip of her stunning white, glistening tree to her Instagram Stories recently, and we’re in awe. Bravo!

Amanda Holden

instagram.com/noholdenback

We adored Amanda’s eagerness to get her tree up a bit earlier this year, as she showed off her classy, blue, green and gold themed tree on November 25 — one whole month before Christmas!

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher

instagram.com/tomfletcher

McFly singer Tom may have promised his wife Giovanna that he wouldn’t decorate for Christmas until after she was done with her stint on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, but one thing led to another, and this magnificent house full of festive joy was the result.