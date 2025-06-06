OGX debuts new Rescue Fusions Collection to restore your hair health

Summer is finally here, which means that we’re determined to have our hair looking – and feeling – its best.

Whether it is days at the beach, fluctuating temperatures or hair tool damage, there are lots of factors throughout the summer months that can end up affecting your hair. So, with this in mind, the timing of OGX’s newest collection couldn’t be better!

The haircare brand has recently debuted their latest Rescue Fusions Shampoo and Conditioner, to pair with their Rescue Fusions Intensive Treatments Collection.

The Rescue Fusions Intensive Treatments Collection has been formulated with strengthening and repairing protein, lipids, and amino acids, to help revive, nourish, and protect, and repair your hair in just one use.

Whether your hair is suffering from heat styling, mechanical damage, environmental damage, chemical treatments, perimenopause or pregnancy, it’s crucial that you still give it the love and attention it deserves. So, the best line of defence is to repair and protect with OGX’s latest collection! Your hair rescue journey begins here:

OGX Rescue Fusions Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP €10.99 each)

This shampoo and conditioner duo has been formulated with pro-vitamin B5, which are proven to help strengthen, nourish and protect hair. It has also been curated for all hair types, particularly for hair that has experienced some degree of damage through chemical treatments and heat and mechanical styling. With this shampoo and conditioner, you can help to rebuild your hair’s strength and restore elasticity, as well as maintain the hair’s hydration balance.

OGX Rescue Fusions Prep & Protect Pre-Shampoo Treatment (RRP €11.99)

If your hair feels over-styled, over-processed, and over-worked, this pre-shampoo treatment is the one for you. This intensive treatment contains Keratin and Vegan Squalane to help strengthen and moisturise, as well as to repair damage fuelled by hard water. After each use, your locks should feel deeply conditioned and stronger, with up to 75% less breakage. To use, work through dry or damp hair and leave in for 10-minutes, before washing out as normal with shampoo.

OGX Rescue Fusions Deep Recovery Overnight Treatment (RRP €12.99)

Who says that your hair doesn’t need any TLC overnight? OGX’s Deep Recovery Overnight Treatment has been formulated with Keratin, Vitamins E and Pro-Vitamin B5 to deeply nourish your dry, damaged hair. You can apply it once or twice a week to dry or damp hair as you complete your usual evening skincare routine. Then, you are free to leave it in overnight – with no residue left behind on your pillow.

OGX Rescue Fusions 24HR Frizz Control Smooth & Sleek Oil (RRP €12.99)

This latest oil from OGX is a bi-phase oil that visibly repairs dehydrated and damaged strands by helping to seal in moisture and restore strength. It can be used daily by applying a couple of drops to the palms of your hands, before smoothing it into the ends of the hair. Just make sure you avoid the roots!

OGX Rescue Fusions Intense Hydration Recovery Hair Mask (RRP €11.99)

This luxurious hair mask, created with Argan Oil of Morocco and Hyaluronic Acid, helps to deeply nourish and restore dry hair, leaving it feeling smoother and looking healthier. Advised to be used weekly, apply a small amount into your palm after shampooing your hair, and evenly distribute the mask into your damp hair from mids to ends. Leave it to sit in your hair for at least 1 minute, before rinsing it out.

OGX Rescue Fusions Intense Repair & Recovery Hair Mask (RRP €11.99)

Formulated with Keratin, Coconut Oil, and Advanced Hair Technology, this Intense Repair & Recovery Hair Mask helps to repair and restore damaged hair, leaving your locks feeling much smoother, shinier, and healthier.

The OGX Rescue Fusions Collection is available to purchase in grocery retailers and pharmacies nationwide.