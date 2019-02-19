Odeon Point Square are hosting special screening in aid of charity

If you're looking for something fun to do, then look no further.

A special screening is being hosted in Odeon Point Square – and it's for a good cause.

On Tuesday 5th of March at 7pm, ODEON Point Square will screen Robbie Walsh’s film Eden in aid of the Dublin Simon Community. .

All of the proceeds and donations from the screening will go to the services and support that Dublin Simon Community offer people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath.

Sounds fab to us.

The Irish film Eden follows Adam throughout a day in his life living on the streets of Dublin, a man who has been left homeless in the wake of the Irish financial crisis.