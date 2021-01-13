Obsessed! Netflix have turned Winx Club into a live-action TV series

Netflix have taken one of our favourite childhood cartoons and have given it a live-action, Vampire Diaries-esk new lease of life.

That’s right, Fate: The Winx Sage, inspired by Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series, will be coming to Netflix in just a matter in weeks on January 22, and we seriously can’t wait. Not forgetting of course, that this upcoming young adult drama series was filmed right here in Ireland, showing off some stunning locations around Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Created by Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Check out their featurette below;

In the featurette, showrunner Brian Young explains how Netflix wanted to take an audience who have watched this cartoon growing up, about fairies and female friendships, and give them a new version of it.

Casting includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Fosters), Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella (Grantchester, Lamborghini), Precious Mustapha as Aisha (Endeavour), Eliot Salt as Terra (Normal People, Gameface), Elisha Applebaum as Musa (Undercover Hooligan, No Reasons), Sadie Soverall as Beatrix (Rose Plays Julie), Freddie Thorp as Riven (The Discovery of Witches, Safe, Overdrive), Danny Griffin as Sky (So Awkward, The Gentlemen), Theo Graham as Dane (Clink, Hollyoaks, Brief Encounters) and Jacob Dudman as Sam (The Stranger, Medici, The A List).

Fate: The Winx Saga is a Netflix original series from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow. The six-part series features Brian Young (Vampire Diaries, Kyle XY) as showrunner and executive producer. Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow also serve as executive producers.

Make sure to check out this whimsical and wonderful new series when it lands on the streaming service globally this January 22.