Nylah’s Naturals shares Winter hair care tips for afro hair

Winter is especially challenging for afro-textured hair. Naturally dry and prone to breakage, afro hair needs additional care and attention to nourish it and keep it looking its best over the colder months.

Nylah’s Naturals is a multi-time award-winning natural hair care brand, catering specifically to textured hair and Kam Davis (the CEO and Founder of vegan hair care brand Nylah’s Naturals), has shared some tips on how to care for your curls when the temperature drops.

Prevent Breakage

When hair comes into contact with wool hats and scarves, the fragile hair strands can become damaged. “If you notice that your hair is breaking at certain points, the reason could be your scarf or hat. Wool, cotton, and some other materials may increase breakage as a result of friction,” says Kam Davis, Nylah’s Naturals CEO and Founder, “so the best strategy in this case is to prevent the problem, not treat it. Try using silk scarfs under your winter hats or switching to a silk-linen hat overall”. Silk tends to be one of the best materials to wear around your head and shoulders, as it doesn’t absorb moisture, and is gentle on hair so as to prevent frizz and breakage. Wrapping your hair in a silk scarf before you go to sleep is recommended to protect it overnight.

Seal in Moisture

Cold exposure causes hair strands to lose moisture more rapidly, so it’s important to use products that nourish hair and seal in moisture. Nylah’s Naturals Moisture Retention Leave In offers the perfect solution to care for afro hair all through winter. The all-natural vegan formula harnesses the power of ingredients including davina flower, jojoba oil, and ginger oil to penetrate deeply into the hair fibre and improve hair moisture content, strength and elasticity.

Avoid Extra Heat Where Possible

It’s not only cold air that damages hair, but dry air too, particularly from central heating. Over the winter months, it is best to avoid or limit the use of any heating devices when you are drying or styling your hair. Using a portable humidifier at home is great for both skin and hair as it replenishes dry air with moisture to create a healthier environment. As part of your winter hair washing routine, try to let your hair dry naturally as often as possible and, where possible, braid your locks overnight for styling without the risk of heat damage. “Braiding or banding are two great ways to add extra curl definition without applying heat. Let the hair dry a little, then style in braids as desired and leave them overnight. When you wake up the next morning, you’ll have beautiful, defined curls without the damage!” adds Davis.

Try a New Shampoo

While you might have your go-to hair products, It's important to ensure that you are using a shampoo formulation that is designed to meet the specific needs of afro textured hair. Scrutinize your labels and make sure your formulation is free from harsh sulphates, parabens minerals and silicones a great way to gently care for your hair to get it looking its best. Nylah’s Naturals Strength and Shine Thickening Shampoo is rich and creamy, delicately cleansing the hair without stripping it of moisture and shine. The uniquely blended formula contains complex amino acids and key moisturising properties which fortify the outer layer of the hair strand for a glossier look.

Remember Protective Hairstyles

In winter, braids, goddess locks, straight-backs, and other variations are not just a question of style. Keeping the ends of your hair up and out of the way is especially important in winter to protect the hair from tangling, breakage, and weather damage.