NYC on a budget? 10 fantastic FREE things to do in the Big Apple
There can be no denying the fact that New York is the most amazing place on earth, but it is also one of the most expensive places on earth.
If you are planning a trip to the Concrete Jungle this year, you should be ready to fork out the cash for many of the tourist attractions across the city.
However, there are also many free things to see in New York, and they're actually brilliant!
Check these out, you'll be glad you did…
1. New York Public Library
Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan (right beside Bryant Park), the library is a great place to go for a wander. Entry is free, and there are a number of great exhibitions to see, PLUS lovely little gift shop.
2. MOMA
The Museum of Modern Art is totally free on a Friday from 4–8pm, and you will be able to lay eyes on beautiful works of art from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, to name a few.
From collection artist #MaurizioCattelan and #TOILETPAPERmagazine comes a new series of rugs at @momastore from Italian design pioneer @selettiworld. Visit mo.ma/2j8OzZl, or use the link in our bio and support a wide range of MoMA programming — attendance encouraged, lipstick optional. … #MoMAStore #SelettiWearsToiletpaper #Lipsticks #Rug
3. Central Park
You can easily lose an entire day just wandering around Central Park. Lay down in Sheep's Meadow and enjoy the ambience, or go and stroll around the famous Belvedere Castle. So many glorious ways to see the City that never sleeps.
Thanks to @gigi.nyc for capturing this stunning winter landscape (and for the informative caption!) ・・・ Find a way to make beauty necessary; find a way to make necessity beautiful. – Anne Michaels . 01.17.17 Reflections on a calm lake in Central Park, New York City . In frame, from the left: 101 Central Park West, The Majestic, The Dakota (partly hidden), The Langham, and The San Remo. . These buildings are part of the Central Park West Historic District which encompasses a number of prominent landmarks and buildings between 61st and 97th Streets along Central Park West. The buildings date from the late 19th century to early 1940s, majority of which are of neo-Italian Renaissance, as well as Art Deco styles.
4. The High Line
The High Line is a public park built on a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan’s West Side. It runs from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to West 34th Street, between 10th and 12th Avenues, and it is one of the coolest strolls you will ever take.
5. Staten Island Ferry
If you want to catch a glimpse of the Lady in the Bay, and fancy a stunning view of Manhattan, then the Staten Island Ferry is for you! It is a totally free service, that brings commuters (and tourists) from South Ferry in lower Manhattan, across to the borough of Staten Island. Well worth the trip!
6. Bronx Zoo
This delightful zoo is "pay what you wish" on a Wednesday, so you can literally enter for a dollar (or less, if you're really struggling!) You can feast your eyes on some of the world's most beautiful animals, and even take part in the "adopt a 'roach" programme.
7. Roosevelt Island
The best part of visiting this adorable island is actually getting there, thanks to the boxy red tram that glides above the East River. It's like a cable car in a ski resort, but with a prettier view. The island is home to tennis courts, ball fields and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, a tribute to the 32nd president of America.
8. The Brooklyn Bridge
No trip to NYC would be complete without a stroll across one of the most iconic bridges in the world. We would suggest walking the Brooklyn Bridge in the evening, just before the sunsets, to capture some truly breathtaking views.
COLLAB TIME by @lucas.m.a.t.a.r // Edit by me Edited with @visualambassadors Premium Presets #vscocam #mkexplore #artofvisuals #citykillerz #exploretocreate #createcommune #freedomthinkers #lifeofadventure #way2ill #jaw_dropping_shots #all2epic #streetdreamsmag #aov15k #gramslayers #moodygrams #mg5k #agameoftones #illgrammers #fatalframes #visualambassadors #theimaged #urbanandstreet #exklusive_shot #instagood #heatercentral #theworldgrammers #livefolk #mobilemag #thecreatorclass #killeverygram
9. FIT Museum
Are you are a total fashionista, and fancy strolling around one of the loveliest museums in New York? Well then head down to the Fashion Institute of Technology, and enjoy the free (and gorgeous) exhibitions.
10. The Brooklyn Brewery
There are free tours of Williamsburg's Brooklyn Brewery, on the hour, every hour from 1-5pm on Saturday, and 1-4pm on Sunday. You can buy beer tokens ($5 each or five for $20) to sample the refreshing brews, or just skip the tour altogether and spend the afternoon in the bare-bones tasting room.