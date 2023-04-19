Nuxe unveils two new additions to the iconic Neroli range

In 2021, NUXE unveiled a new innovation with Huile Prodigieuse® Néroli, the first Huile Prodigieuse to be certified organic. One of the key factors in its success: its amazing soothing scent with notes of Neroli, Bergamot and Lavandin, which touched our hearts.

In 2023, let the Neroli wave carry you away! An Eau de Parfum and a relaxing Scented Shower Gel are joining the collection, capturing all the facets of the Prodigieux Néroli fragrance.

Prodigieux Neroli Le Parfum (RRP: £45/€49.50, 50ml)

Immerse yourself in the soothing notes of Bergamot and Orange Blossom with a scent inspired by Huile Prodigieuse Neroli. This fragrance unfolds with citrus top notes (Petitgrain and Bergamot) with the cool aromatic tones of exotic verbena. Its central floral notes of Lavandin and Orange Blossom exude the serene energy of their delicate petals. Lastly, its musky base notes gradually develop on the surface of the skin, allowing the fragrance to unfurl its magic over time to reveal the soothing notes of Huile Prodigieuse Néroli.

Prodigieux Neroli Relaxing Scented Shower Gel (RRP: £15/€15, 200ml)

Infused with the scent of Huile Prodigieuse Neroli, this certified organic shower gel transforms your daily shower into a moment of relaxation and serenity. Its gentle botanical-origin cleansing base (derived from coconut and wheat) removes impurities, leaving the skin feeling soft and supple. Its fresh gel texture with soothing notes of Neroli subtly perfumes the skin.

Huile Prodigieuse Neroli (RRP: £32/€36, 100ml)

Add a luxurious hero-product to your collection, with the NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Néroli Multi-Purpose Dry Oil. The fast-absorbing formula is ideal for use on the hair, face and body, offering a lightweight boost of hydration where it is most needed. An airy texture avoids any heavy residue being left, while organic ente plum oil deeply nourishes. Organic sesame oil encourages a weightlessly dry finish, while a host of antioxidants protects from external aggressors. Use Huile Prodigieuse Neroli all year round, winter and summer, on your face, body and hair.

How to use:

On your face, apply on its own or mix a few drops in the palm of your hand with your NUXE moisturiser. Spread using smoothing strokes, working from the centre of the face towards the contours. Men will love it too, to care for their beard and leave it feeling soft and silky.

On your body, apply in circular movements (bust, legs, etc.), paying particular attention to the driest areas of skin and/or zones affected by stretch marks.

On your hair, apply to the lengths and ends as often as required. For an intense conditioning effect, apply once or twice a week as a mask all over your hair. Leave on for 10 minutes before shampooing.

To treat yourself to a moment of blissful serenity and relaxation, pour a few drops of warm oil into your bath.

NUXE products are widely available online at Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.