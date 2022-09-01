Nuxe launches new moisturising collection Crème Fraîche De Beauté.

20 years after first launching, NUXE’s Crème fraîche de beauté continues to reinvent itself to attract a new generation of men and women, while remaining true to its fundamental values. NUXE Research is taking its natural approach to the next level with clean formulas and new, even more delectable textures. And discover a brand new 48-HOUR moisturising collection including the Crème fraîche 3-in-1 innovation, an absolutely irresistible multi-purpose skincare product.

These vegan products boost skin hydration for 48 hours, with new formulas developed according to NUXE’s clean beauty charter. They respect the skin’s natural balance, leaving it radiantly fresh and full of vitality. Their novel and even more appealing textures are a delight for the skin: multi-faceted milky pleasure, from the richest butter to the lightest cream. This truly delectable sensory experience is enhanced by the iconic Orange Blossom scent of Crème fraîche de beauté.

The Crème Fraîche de Beauté creams are vegan-compliant and formulated with 98% natural-origin ingredients. Packaging has also been refreshed to feature pictograms highlighting the company’s commitment to these standards. Underlining NUXE’s commitment to the environment, the 30ml tubes and 50ml jars are fully recyclable, with the outer boxes in recyclable FSC cardboard.

Crème fraîche de beauté 3-in-1, 48H Moisturising Cream, Make-Up Remover Milk, Plumping Mask 100ml (RRP: €29.90) 3 products in a single tube! Discover this brand new and amazing multi-purpose product combining a 48-hour moisturising cream*, a make-up remover milk and a plumping mask. The secret of this magical cream enriched with Sweet Almond Plant Milk and Oil lies in its novel formulation and irresistible texture. It can be applied in different quantities to meet every need:

As a cream: a small dab is enough for a moisturising boost and an immediate sensation of comfort. Radiant results for 81%** of women, skin is softer and looks more beautiful.

As a make-up remover: use the equivalent of two drops to activate its cleansing power when massaged into the skin. It dissolves make-up and impurities on the face and eyes with no oily finish. For soft and moisturised skin.

As a mask: apply in a thick layer and leave on for 5 minutes once or twice a week for plumper and fuller skin. Its formula respects the skin microbiome, skin looks healthy and full of vitality.

Plumping Cream 48h, Crème fraîche de beauté 30ml (RRP: €29.90)

A delectably velvety and irresistible texture that infuses the skin with its moisturising benefits. Enriched with Sweet Almond Plant Milk and Oil, this cream boosts moisture for 48 hours* and instantly makes the skin appear more plump, with visible effectiveness for 95%** of women.

Skin looks smoother and fuller. Skin feels fresher, the complexion looks radiant. Its formula respects the skin microbiome, skin looks healthy and full of vitality.

Moisturising Cream Dry Skin 48h, Crème Fraîche de Beauté 30ml (RRP: €19.90)

An amazing butter texture that melts instantly on contact with the skin to envelop it in its nourishing benefits.

Enriched with Plant Milk, Sweet Almond Oil and Botanical Butters (Shea and Moringa), this rich cream is ideal for dry skin. It boosts moisturising for 48 hours* and provides a nourishing boost for the skin with no oily finish. Skin looks more beautiful, immediately nourished and comforted for 100%** of women.

Sensations of discomfort and tugging are reduced for immediate soothing. Skin feels fresher, the complexion looks luminous and radiant.

Crème Fraîche de Beauté Mist 50ml (RRP: €14.00)

Enjoy a fresh new moisturising experience with the Crème Fraîche de Beauté Moisturising Mist for the Face.

This moisturising spray-on cream offers 24 hours* of moisturising effectiveness in a quick-and-easy to use application. Enriched with Sweet Almond Botanical Milk, this light mist cloaks the face in its milky freshness with a delicious scent of Orange Blossom.

NUXE products are widely available in Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.