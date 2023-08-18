Nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing seven babies

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of killing seven babies while working in a hospital’s neonatal unit.

Lucy was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital when the murders occurred between June 2015 and June 2016.

During the trial today, which took place at Manchester Crown Court, the 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering seven babies as well as the attempted murder of six other infants.

The 11-person jury was unable to reach a verdict on four other counts of attempted murder.

The victims of the nurse, who was in her 20’s when she carried out the horrific crimes, were both baby boys and girls, many of whom were born prematurely.

She used multiple methods to kill the infants including injecting air into their bloodstream, injecting insulin into them and giving them excess milk.

Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Lucy was removed from the neonatal unit in 2016 after many consultants were concerned with the drastic increase in suspicious deaths during the previous year.

She was later arrested at her home in 2018 and she was charged in November 2020.

Earlier today, a lawyer at the Crown Prosecution Service, Pascale Jones released a statement that reads, “Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies. Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst”.

“She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care. She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability”.

Jones continued, “In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death”.

Letby has been named the UK’s most prolific child serial killers in modern times. She will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.