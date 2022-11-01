Nourish your hair & scalp with new Grow It Oil from Annutri

Hair oiling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves massaging nourishing oils into the hair and scalp. It has been used for centuries to promote scalp and hair health, delivering vital vitamins and minerals directly into the roots, stimulating blood flow to promote growth and reduce hair loss, alleviating irritated, dry and flaky scalps and clearing away dirt and oil blockages in the process.

Award-winning haircare, skincare and supplement brand Annutri have recently launched Grow It Scalp Oil – a formulation infused with active, natural ingredients, made right here in Ireland. It contains a powerful blend of five Ayurvedic oils with nutrient-dense seaweed extract, which contains an abundance of growth-promoting Zinc and Vitamins A and C.

Arnica Oil stimulates the hair follicles by improving blood flow and clears away sebum which can build-up and block the scalp’s hair follicles, hindering the possibility of healthy growth.

Calendula Oil improves the brittle conditions of the hair with its strong regenerative properties, hydrating the scalp to relieve any itching and dryness.

Burdock Oil aids in eliminating scalp irritation, strengthens the hair strands and deeply nourishes the hair follicles.

Flaxseed Oil treats hair loss and stimulates new hair growth due to its high levels of Vitamin E. It contains strong antioxidants that help with the regrowth of healthier and stronger hair. Topical application of flaxseed oil prevents flaking and nourishes the scalp from within, providing relief from dandruff.

Amla Oil works with flaxseed oil to prevent hair loss and increase its vitality, boosting the overall condition of the hair.

Grow It’s dreamy, luxurious scent contains notes of lavender, rose geranium, bergamot, sweet orange, frankincense and juniper berry to aid with stress relief, sleep and relaxation.

Simply apply and massage into the scalp, letting the aromas calm your mind and soul – all the while helping you to create the luscious locks of your dreams.

For best results, complement this new oil with the award-winning Grow It supplements



Hair oils are suitable for all hair and scalp types and hair textures. Get the most benefit from Grow It Scalp Oil by applying it to your hair during your night-time routine and leaving it to work overnight. For best results, complement Annutri’s Grow It Scalp Oil with their all- natural, award-winning Grow It supplements, promoting your hair’s vitality from the inside and out.

Grow It Scalp Oil (RRP €35) is available through salons nationwide and at annutri.com.