Get the popcorn ready! Here are the top 100 movies of all time
If anyone is struggling to find something to watch then fear not, we've got you covered! It's impossible to be bored when there are dozens of movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and on Disney+.
For those of you who spend more time scrolling through Netflix rather than watching a movie, we're here to help.
We have gathered up the 100 Greatest Movies of All time (according to RottenTomatos) and you just need to check them out. Why not challenge yourself to work your way through this list over the next few weeks?
-
Black Panther
-
Avengers: Endgame
-
Us
-
Toy Story 4
-
Lady Bird
-
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
-
The Irishman
-
The Wizard of Oz
-
Citizen Kane
-
BlacKkKlansman
-
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari)
-
Get Out
-
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
-
Mad Max: Fury Road
-
Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror
-
Moonlight
-
Modern Times
-
Casablanca
-
Booksmart
-
A Star Is Born
-
The Farewell
-
Wonder Woman
-
It Happened One Night
-
Dunkirk
-
The Third Man
-
Inside Out
-
Eight Grade
-
La Grande illusion (Grand Illusion)
-
Roma
-
Coco
-
Spotlight
-
A Quiet Place
-
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
-
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
The Godfather
-
Selma
-
E.T.
-
Singin’ in the Rain
-
All About Eve
-
The Shape of Water
-
Thor: Ragnarok
-
Arrival
-
King Kong
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
The Bride of Frankenstein
-
Logan
-
Incredibles 2
-
The Big Sick
-
Call Me By Your Name
-
The Favourite
-
Paddington 2
-
Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
-
The Adventures of Robin Hood
-
Gravity
-
Laura
-
Metropolis
-
Leave No Trace
-
Boyhood
-
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
-
Top Hat
-
Manchester by the Sea
-
Argo
-
The Maltese Falcon
-
12 Years a Slave
-
A Hard Day’s Night
-
The Battle of Algiers
-
Zootopia
-
Baby Driver
-
La La Land
-
War for the Planet of the Apes
-
The Philadelphia Story
-
The Florida Project
-
Psycho
-
Widows
-
Spider-Man: Homecoming
-
Seven Samurai
-
Rebecca
-
The Night of the Hunter
-
Alien
-
North by Northwest
-
Won’t You Be My Neighbour
-
Shoplifters
-
M
-
Bicycle Thieves
-
Sunset Boulevard
-
Shazam!
-
Rear Window
-
Touch of Evil
-
Hell or High Water
-
Toy Story 2
-
Up
-
A Streetcar Named Desire
-
Chinatown
-
Pinnocchio
-
The 39 Steps
-
Toy Story 3
-
12 Angry Men
-
Captain America: Civil War
-
Lawrence of Arabia
100. The Lady Vanishes