Get the popcorn ready! Here are the top 100 movies of all time

If anyone is struggling to find something to watch then fear not, we've got you covered! It's impossible to be bored when there are dozens of movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and on Disney+.

For those of you who spend more time scrolling through Netflix rather than watching a movie, we're here to help.

We have gathered up the 100 Greatest Movies of All time (according to RottenTomatos) and you just need to check them out. Why not challenge yourself to work your way through this list over the next few weeks?

Black Panther Avengers: Endgame Us Toy Story 4 Lady Bird Mission: Impossible – Fallout The Irishman The Wizard of Oz Citizen Kane BlacKkKlansman The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari) Get Out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Mad Max: Fury Road Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror Moonlight Modern Times Casablanca Booksmart A Star Is Born The Farewell Wonder Woman It Happened One Night Dunkirk The Third Man Inside Out Eight Grade La Grande illusion (Grand Illusion) Roma Coco Spotlight A Quiet Place Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Star Wars: The Last Jedi The Godfather Selma E.T. Singin’ in the Rain All About Eve The Shape of Water Thor: Ragnarok Arrival King Kong Spider-Man: Far From Home The Bride of Frankenstein Logan Incredibles 2 The Big Sick Call Me By Your Name The Favourite Paddington 2 Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens The Adventures of Robin Hood Gravity Laura Metropolis Leave No Trace Boyhood Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Top Hat Manchester by the Sea Argo The Maltese Falcon 12 Years a Slave A Hard Day’s Night The Battle of Algiers Zootopia Baby Driver La La Land War for the Planet of the Apes The Philadelphia Story The Florida Project Psycho Widows Spider-Man: Homecoming Seven Samurai Rebecca The Night of the Hunter Alien North by Northwest Won’t You Be My Neighbour Shoplifters M Bicycle Thieves Sunset Boulevard Shazam! Rear Window Touch of Evil Hell or High Water Toy Story 2 Up A Streetcar Named Desire Chinatown Pinnocchio The 39 Steps Toy Story 3 12 Angry Men Captain America: Civil War Lawrence of Arabia

100. The Lady Vanishes