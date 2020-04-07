SHEmazing!
Get the popcorn ready! Here are the top 100 movies of all time

If anyone is struggling to find something to watch then fear not, we've got you covered! It's impossible to be bored when there are dozens of movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and on Disney+. 

For those of you who spend more time scrolling through Netflix rather than watching a movie, we're here to help.

We have gathered up the 100 Greatest Movies of All time (according to RottenTomatos) and you just need to check them out. Why not challenge yourself to work your way through this list over the next few weeks?

  1. Black Panther

  2. Avengers: Endgame

  3. Us

  4. Toy Story 4

  5. Lady Bird

  6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

  7. The Irishman

  8. The Wizard of Oz 

  9. Citizen Kane 

  10. BlacKkKlansman

  11. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari) 

  12. Get Out

  13. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

  14. Mad Max: Fury Road 

  15. Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror 

  16. Moonlight 

  17. Modern Times 

  18. Casablanca

  19. Booksmart 

  20. A Star Is Born

  21. The Farewell 

  22. Wonder Woman

  23. It Happened One Night

  24. Dunkirk

  25. The Third Man

  26. Inside Out

  27. Eight Grade

  28. La Grande illusion (Grand Illusion)

  29. Roma

  30. Coco

  31. Spotlight

  32. A Quiet Place

  33. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

  34. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  35. The Godfather 

  36. Selma 

  37. E.T. 

  38. Singin’ in the Rain

  39. All About Eve

  40. The Shape of Water

  41. Thor: Ragnarok

  42. Arrival

  43. King Kong

  44. Spider-Man: Far From Home

  45. The Bride of Frankenstein

  46. Logan

  47. Incredibles 2

  48. The Big Sick

  49. Call Me By Your Name

  50. The Favourite

  51. Paddington 2

  52. Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

  53. The Adventures of Robin Hood

  54. Gravity

  55. Laura

  56. Metropolis

  57. Leave No Trace

  58. Boyhood

  59. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

  60. Top Hat

  61. Manchester by the Sea

  62. Argo

  63. The Maltese Falcon

  64. 12 Years a Slave

  65. A Hard Day’s Night

  66. The Battle of Algiers

  67. Zootopia

  68. Baby Driver

  69. La La Land

  70. War for the Planet of the Apes

  71. The Philadelphia Story

  72. The Florida Project

  73. Psycho

  74. Widows

  75. Spider-Man: Homecoming

  76. Seven Samurai

  77. Rebecca

  78. The Night of the Hunter

  79. Alien

  80. North by Northwest

  81. Won’t You Be My Neighbour

  82. Shoplifters

  83. M

  84. Bicycle Thieves

  85. Sunset Boulevard

  86. Shazam!

  87. Rear Window

  88. Touch of Evil

  89. Hell or High Water

  90. Toy Story 2

  91. Up

  92. A Streetcar Named Desire

  93. Chinatown

  94. Pinnocchio

  95. The 39 Steps

  96. Toy Story 3

  97. 12 Angry Men

  98. Captain America: Civil War

  99. Lawrence of Arabia

100. The Lady Vanishes

