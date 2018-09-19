Sony reveal PlayStation Classic – preloaded with nostalgic 90s games

Sweet sweet nostalgia – Sony announced today that they will be launching the PlayStation Classic later this year.

The gaming device is modelled off the OG PlayStation, and will host the same old school games – however this device is almost half the size of the original.

The console is being released exactly 24 years after the original and first ever PlayStation launched.

Rather than inserting game cartridges, the self-contained console comes pre-loaded with 20 vintage PlayStation games.

Among the games announced for the miniature console so far are Street Fighter, Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 and Ridge Racer Type 4.

More games will be announced at a later date (our fingers are crossed for Spyro and Crash Bandicoot)

'Today, we are excited to announce that we are bringing back the original PlayStation experience in a new miniaturized version – PlayStation Classic,' reads a Sony statement.

'Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all.'

The console is set to cost €99.99 on release – we'll see you in the queue.