North West dresses up as dad Kanye in new clip with mum Kim

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child, North West, has surprised fans by dressing up as her dad and miming to a remix of one of his songs with her mum. 

In her latest TikTok video, the nine-year-old has transformed herself into her dad using make-up to draw on a fake beard, thicker eyebrows, wrinkles and a hairline. 

The oldest of the Kardashian-West brood also contoured her nose and jawline to look more like her dad.

North is dressed in a black hoodie and has her long hair hidden under a beanie. 

North’s mum, Kim, joins her in the video which was posted to their joint TikTok account and has 12.2M followers. The 42-year-old is donning a completely black outfit and fashionable sunglasses to match, with her hair tied back in a sleek bun.

The mum and daughter duo are singing along to Kanye’s hit song from 2013, Bound 2. In the infamous music video, Kanye is riding a motorcycle, while Kim sits on his lap. 

Written in the corner of the video's screen, which now has over 23.3M views, are the words, ‘Bound Baby’.

@kimandnorth

 

♬ Bound – Asawa ni mae

The comments on the TikTok video are turned off but that didn't stop fans from sharing their opinions of the video to Twitter. 

One person joked, “Why she look exactly like Ye tho!?”, while another said, “Spitting image of him”.

A third Twitter user penned, “She's so funny”. A fourth added, “ICONIC”.

Kanye has previously shared on Instagram that he doesn’t want his children on social media. In a now deleted post, the 45-year-old penned, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”.

