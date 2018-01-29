‘Normalising it’: Fitness blogger embraces eczema in poignant post
While the tide seems to be turning against so-called influencers who manipulate images before showcasing them on their social media channels, we're still a long way off making Instagram a filter-free zone, which is why fitness influencer, Karina Irby, is such a breath of fresh air.
Using her social media account as a platform to reach out to those suffering from skin conditions, Karina gave an insight into the effect eczema has had on her life.
Sharing a photo of herself in a bikini, Karina wrote: "This photo is hard for me to post. One of my goals this year is to create normality to a few seriously common things people world wide are dealing with day to day."
"For me this is eczema and cellulite, and together they’re not the most flattery combo," she continued. "I wanted to share this image showing off my angry skin and cellulite to help raise awareness that THIS IS NORMAL."
Reaching out to fans and followers who may suffer from the same condition, Karina explained: "I want to help love and support other angry skin suffers that are covering up, feeling self conscious and even being bullied that they’re not alone."
"When I was a teenager I felt so alienated, unhappy and self conscious. I felt so alone and that no one knew what I had to deal with every day. Little did I know I had an entire community behind me, I just needed time to grow and realise it."
"So for all those young people out there that may be feeling the same… I got you’re back," she added. (sic)
Karina's post has been liked more than 67,000 times in mere days, with many Instagram users paying tribute to Karina's candour.
"Nice to see someone post a NORMAL photo that isn't photoshopped or altered," wrote one follower. "We all have our things and nobody is perfect, so own what you got and ROCK IT!"
You do you, Karina.