Normal People author Sally Rooney has another book on the way

Irish author Sally Rooney has become quite a phenomenon since writing her widely popular novel, Normal People, which was adapted into an achingly beautiful TV series last year, with her first novel Conversations With Friends currently being adapted for the screen too.

Now fans of her writing will be pleased to know that Rooney has another novel on the way, and we really can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Announcing the exciting news on social media on Monday evening, Faber Books, Sally’s publishers revealed that her new novel, titled Beautiful World, Where Are You, is due to hit the shelves this Autumn, launching on September 7 2021.

What will it be all about though? Alice, a novelist, meets Felix, who works in a warehouse, and asks him if he’d like to travel to Rome with her. In Dublin, her best friend Eileen is getting over a break-up, and slips back into flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood.

Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. They have sex, they worry about sex, they worry about their friendships and the world they live in.

Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?

This description truly sounds like music to our ears, instantly making it one of our most anticipated reads of the year.

You can pre-order your copy of Beautiful World, Where Are You here.