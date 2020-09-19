No pubs open?  No problem – make this end of summer cocktail

The shadows of Autumn are slowly creeping in that little bit earlier each evening, but this week’s weather reports are defying the odds and promising one more week of summer sunshine – so why not enjoy with this refreshing tipple from The Sexton Irish Single Malt Whiskey?

The Sexton is rich in hue, bold in taste and memorable in character. Distilled entirely from Irish malted barley, and triple distilled in copper pot stills before maturing in Oloroso Sherry casks, it has a versatile flavour profile that makes it the perfect partner for a delicious summer cocktail.

So, what are you waiting for?

The 'love it to death' cocktail

Ingredients

50ml The Sexton Single Malt

25ml fresh lime juice

20ml sugar syrup

12.5ml Aperol

2 dashes absinthe

Lemon peel twist

Sprig of thyme

Method

Add all ingredients, bar the lemon twist and thyme, to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake.

Strain into a fresh coupe glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist and sprig of thyme.

Serve and enjoy!

The Sexton is available to purchase in Tesco, Supervalu, Celtic Whiskey Store, Carry Out, Fine Wines and select independent retailers and off-licenses.