‘No evidence’: Houseparty app responds to hacking claims

One thing that has made lockdown that little bit easier is the app Houseparty. We feel like we’ve been talking to our loved ones more than ever and something as simple as having a cuppa with them, even if it isn’t technically in person, has seriously helped lift our mood.

However, rumours that the app was hacked caused major concern for the public. Hundreds of thousands of people have downloaded the app in recent weeks, but users were shocked to hear that Spotify, Uber and Paypal accounts were being hacked after downloading the Houseparty app.

However, the owner Epic Games has stressed that the claims are completely ludicrous and said that they have fallen victim to a smear campaign.

They commented: "We've found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts. As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.”

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

They added: “Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple."

Despite their statement, people have continued to delete the popular app to be on the safe side. There is no current evidence that Houseparty is linked to the hacks, but perhaps just pick up the phone and call your bestie instead?