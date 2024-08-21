NIVEA launches two amazing new products to help target dark spots

When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots tend not to be highlighted as much as ageing or acne. However, NIVEA is now set to change this with the launch of two new products to its Cellular face care range – NIVEA Cellular Luminous630 Anti-Dark Spot Serum, and Cellular Luminous630 Day Fluid SPF50.

Dark spots are a very common skin concern, caused by an imbalance in melanin production, the natural pigment in our skin. It can be triggered by several factors, such as sun exposure, ageing, hormonal imbalances and skin inflammation.

Over the past decade, the scientists at NIVEA have been doing intensive research into pigmentation and melanin production, in an effort to make the perfect products to reduce the signs of dark spots. In the end, it was molecule 630 which proved most successful at reducing dark spots and so Luminous630 was born.

This ingredient can be found in both of NIVEA’s latest products, as it helps to visibly lighten the appearance of dark spots or uneven skin tone and prevent their reappearance.

NIVEA Cellular Luminous630 Anti-Dark Spot Serum (RRP €35.00 for 30ml) has been built with a lightweight formula to smooth out your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. It is also enriched with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for all skin types.

Meanwhile, NIVEA Cellular Luminous630 Anti-Dark Spot Day Fluid SPF 50 (RRP €27.00 for 40ml) helps to prevent the appearance of new dark spots, whilst also protecting your skin against photo-ageing with the inclusion of SPF 50.

NIVEA Cellular Luminous630 Anti-Dark Spot Serum and Anti-Dark Spot Day Fluid SPF30 are both available to purchase now in high street and grocery retailers nationwide, including Boots and Tesco.